Masco Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Masco MAS earned $294.00 million, a 16.67% increase from the preceding quarter. Masco also posted a total of $2.35 billion in sales, a 6.86% increase since Q1. Masco earned $252.00 million, and sales totaled $2.20 billion in Q1.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Masco posted an ROIC of 15.04%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Masco posted an ROIC of 15.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Masco, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 15.04% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Masco reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.14/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.2/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.