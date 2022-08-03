Eneti: Q2 Earnings Insights

Eneti NETI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eneti beat estimated earnings by 151.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $23.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.21 0.48 0.21 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.94 -0.56 0.90 Revenue Estimate 18.11M 28.21M 28.51M 24.30M Revenue Actual 22.44M 16.52M 34.36M 37.65M

To track all earnings releases for Eneti visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.