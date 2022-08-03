Eneti: Q2 Earnings Insights

Eneti NETI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eneti beat estimated earnings by 151.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $23.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.21
|0.48
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.94
|-0.56
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|18.11M
|28.21M
|28.51M
|24.30M
|Revenue Actual
|22.44M
|16.52M
|34.36M
|37.65M
To track all earnings releases for Eneti visit their earnings calendar here.
