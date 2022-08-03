ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CDW Clocks 19.4% Revenue Growth In Q2; Margin Expands Driven By Favorable Product Mix

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • CDW Corp CDW reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $6.15 billion, missing the consensus of $6.19 billion. Average daily sales rose 19.4% Y/Y to $96 million.
  • Net sales from the Total Corporate segment increased 34.2% Y/Y to $2.66 billion, and the Total Small Business segment rose 3.5% to $500 million.
  • Total Public segment net sales grew 7.8% to $2.24 billion. An increase in net sales to Healthcare customers by 30.1% and Government customers by 18.7% drove the growth. Net sales to Education customers decreased by 6.4%.
  • Net sales for CDW's U.K. and Canadian operations, combined as "Other" for financial reporting purposes, grew 23.8% Y/Y to $742 million.
  • Margins: Gross margin expanded by 180 bps to 19%, driven by a more favorable product mix and rate, a higher mix of net service contract revenue, primarily within SaaS, and increased net sales and margins on professional services. The non-GAAP operating margin was flattish at around 8.4%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.49 beat the consensus of $2.42.
  • CDW held $541.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: CDW board approved a quarterly cash dividend per share of $0.50.
  • Outlook: CDW reiterated its expectation to exceed its 2022 outlook to outpace U.S. IT market growth by 200 bps - 300 bps on a constant currency basis.
  • Price Action: CDW shares closed lower by 0.65% at $180.33 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsTech