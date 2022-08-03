Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17.

Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.03 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graham Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 11.73 8.23 9.15 9.92 EPS Actual 12.76 8.55 7.44 3.88 Revenue Estimate 875.70M 816.70M 834.80M 743.10M Revenue Actual 914.72M 862.93M 809.44M 801.15M

