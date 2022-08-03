Recap: International Money Q2 Earnings

International Money IMXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Money beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $20.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Money's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.27
|0.29
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.40
|0.40
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|112.99M
|121.79M
|116.68M
|105.96M
|Revenue Actual
|114.67M
|127.17M
|120.71M
|116.75M
To track all earnings releases for International Money visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.