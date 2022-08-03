Recap: Avista Q2 Earnings

Avista AVA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avista missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $80.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avista's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.67
|0.07
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.71
|0.20
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|427.01M
|431.18M
|290.92M
|300.06M
|Revenue Actual
|448.87M
|418.83M
|286.75M
|287.56M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Avista management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.93 and $2.13 per share.
