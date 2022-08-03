DISH Misses Q2 Revenue, Continues To Lose Subs

by

DISH Network Corp DISH reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.2% year-on-year to $4.21 billion, missing the consensus of $4.25 billion.

Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by 257,000 in Q2 FY22, compared to a net 67,000 decrease in Q2 FY21.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by 257,000 in Q2 FY22, compared to a net 67,000 decrease in Q2 FY21. DISH closed Q2 with 9.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 7.79 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.20 million SLING TV subscribers.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by 210,000 in Q2 FY22 compared to a net decrease of 201,000 in Q2 FY21.

DISH closed Q2 with 7.87 million retail wireless subscribers.

EPS of $0.82 beat the consensus of $0.64.

Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 1.23% at $17.24 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

