DISH Misses Q2 Revenue, Continues To Lose Subs

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read
  • DISH Network Corp DISH reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.2% year-on-year to $4.21 billion, missing the consensus of $4.25 billion.
  • Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by 257,000 in Q2 FY22, compared to a net 67,000 decrease in Q2 FY21.
  • DISH closed Q2 with 9.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 7.79 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.20 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by 210,000 in Q2 FY22 compared to a net decrease of 201,000 in Q2 FY21.
  • DISH closed Q2 with 7.87 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • EPS of $0.82 beat the consensus of $0.64.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 1.23% at $17.24 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech