Recap: Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle beat estimated earnings by 4.19%, reporting an EPS of $4.48 versus an estimate of $4.3.

Revenue was up $322.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.33 which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jones Lang LaSalle's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.14 6.81 3.60 1.57 EPS Actual 3.47 8.66 4.56 4.20 Revenue Estimate 1.69B 2.56B 1.85B 1.45B Revenue Actual 1.90B 2.77B 2.07B 1.82B

