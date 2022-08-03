BGC Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

BGC Partners BGCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was down $76.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.16 0.15 0.16 EPS Actual 0.21 0.17 0.14 0.16 Revenue Estimate 517.62M 485.95M 490.35M 510.05M Revenue Actual 506.46M 461.59M 473.75M 512.45M

To track all earnings releases for BGC Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.