BGC Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

BGC Partners BGCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was down $76.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.16
|0.15
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.17
|0.14
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|517.62M
|485.95M
|490.35M
|510.05M
|Revenue Actual
|506.46M
|461.59M
|473.75M
|512.45M
To track all earnings releases for BGC Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews