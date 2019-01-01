ñol

BGC Partners
(NASDAQ:BGCP)
3.23
0.06[1.89%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.16 - 3.24
52 Week High/Low3 - 6.52
Open / Close3.17 / -
Float / Outstanding316.1M / 374.9M
Vol / Avg.515.8K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E11.32
50d Avg. Price3.84
Div / Yield0.04/1.26%
Payout Ratio14.29
EPS0.07
Total Float316.1M

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BGC Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.210

Quarterly Revenue

$506.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$469.1M

Earnings Recap

 

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $17.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.12
EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.18 0.13
Revenue Estimate 490.35M 510.05M 573.00M 470.95M
Revenue Actual 473.75M 512.45M 567.58M 479.43M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BGC Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BGC Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reporting earnings?
A

BGC Partners (BGCP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which hit the estimate of $0.24.

Q
What were BGC Partners’s (NASDAQ:BGCP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $737.8M, which beat the estimate of $715.5M.

