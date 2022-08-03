Recap: PPL Q2 Earnings

PPL PPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPL beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $408.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.32
|0.38
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.22
|0.36
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|2.00B
|1.59B
|1.29B
|Revenue Actual
|1.78B
|1.49B
|1.51B
|1.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
PPL management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.4 and $1.55 per share.
