BlackRock TCP Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights

BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Earnings

BlackRock TCP Cap beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock TCP Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.32 0.32 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.32 0.31 Revenue Estimate 41.76M 41.45M 43.00M 42.99M Revenue Actual 42.15M 39.58M 42.72M 41.65M

