Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q2 Earnings

Gibraltar Industries ROCK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gibraltar Industries beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $18.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gibraltar Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.76 1.16 0.87 EPS Actual 0.60 0.54 0.91 0.80 Revenue Estimate 307.87M 333.00M 376.92M 327.35M Revenue Actual 317.87M 334.45M 369.35M 348.39M

To track all earnings releases for Gibraltar Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.