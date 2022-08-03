Butterfly Network: Q2 Earnings Insights

Butterfly Network BFLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Earnings

Butterfly Network beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $2.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Butterfly Network's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.26 -0.25 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.08 -0.07 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 17.70M 17.00M 19.50M 14.50M Revenue Actual 15.57M 18.99M 14.62M 16.51M

