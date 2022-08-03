Butterfly Network: Q2 Earnings Insights

Butterfly Network BFLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Earnings
Butterfly Network beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $2.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Butterfly Network's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.25
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|17.70M
|17.00M
|19.50M
|14.50M
|Revenue Actual
|15.57M
|18.99M
|14.62M
|16.51M
