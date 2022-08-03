Recap: Brink's Q2 Earnings

Brink's BCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Brink's beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brink's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|1.45
|0.83
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.68
|1.14
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|1.07B
|1.05B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.07B
|1.10B
|1.08B
|1.05B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Brink's management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.5 and $6.0 per share.
