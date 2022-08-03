Recap: R1 RCM Q2 Earnings

R1 RCM RCM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
R1 RCM reported an EPS of $-0.07 .
Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.11
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.11
|0.05
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|384.19M
|399.26M
|373.37M
|343.42M
|Revenue Actual
|385.70M
|398.90M
|379.70M
|353.40M
To track all earnings releases for R1 RCM visit their earnings calendar here.
