Recap: R1 RCM Q2 Earnings

R1 RCM RCM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

R1 RCM reported an EPS of $-0.07 .

Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.11 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.11 0.05 0.06 Revenue Estimate 384.19M 399.26M 373.37M 343.42M Revenue Actual 385.70M 398.90M 379.70M 353.40M

