Recap: Entergy Q2 Earnings

Entergy ETR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entergy beat estimated earnings by 25.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $573.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entergy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|0.70
|2.45
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|0.76
|2.45
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|2.78B
|2.13B
|3.18B
|2.57B
|Revenue Actual
|2.88B
|2.72B
|3.35B
|2.82B
To track all earnings releases for Entergy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews