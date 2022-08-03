Clean Harbors: Q2 Earnings Insights

Clean Harbors CLH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clean Harbors beat estimated earnings by 64.86%, reporting an EPS of $2.44 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $429.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clean Harbors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.68
|1
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.89
|1.14
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.02B
|917.13M
|841.02M
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.12B
|951.48M
|926.46M
To track all earnings releases for Clean Harbors visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews