Recap: Materion Q2 Earnings

Materion MTRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Materion missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $74.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Materion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|1.03
|0.84
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.03
|1.10
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|415.03M
|428.03M
|375.37M
|343.50M
|Revenue Actual
|449.05M
|397.23M
|388.03M
|371.00M
