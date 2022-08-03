Scotts Miracle Gro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Scotts Miracle Gro beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.89.
Revenue was down $423.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 10.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Scotts Miracle Gro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.75
|-0.72
|-0.84
|3.39
|EPS Actual
|5.03
|-0.88
|-0.82
|3.98
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66B
|561.31M
|689.22M
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|1.68B
|566.00M
|737.80M
|1.61B
To track all earnings releases for Scotts Miracle Gro visit their earnings calendar here.
