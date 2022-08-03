Scotts Miracle Gro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Scotts Miracle Gro beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.89.

Revenue was down $423.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 10.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scotts Miracle Gro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 4.75 -0.72 -0.84 3.39 EPS Actual 5.03 -0.88 -0.82 3.98 Revenue Estimate 1.66B 561.31M 689.22M 1.46B Revenue Actual 1.68B 566.00M 737.80M 1.61B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.