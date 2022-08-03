Recap: Shenandoah Q2 Earnings

Shenandoah SHEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shenandoah reported an EPS of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $5.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shenandoah's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 -0.14 0.67 EPS Actual -0.01 0.03 0.13 0.04 Revenue Estimate 62.72M 62.92M 61.94M 60.16M Revenue Actual 64.41M 62.60M 62.20M 60.70M

