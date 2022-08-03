Recap: Shenandoah Q2 Earnings

Shenandoah SHEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shenandoah reported an EPS of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $5.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shenandoah's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.14
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.13
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|62.72M
|62.92M
|61.94M
|60.16M
|Revenue Actual
|64.41M
|62.60M
|62.20M
|60.70M
To track all earnings releases for Shenandoah visit their earnings calendar here.
