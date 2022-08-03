Recap: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $2.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.53 -0.40 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.59 -0.58 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 9.89M 9.80M 9.84M 9.13M Revenue Actual 9.29M 11.54M 9.06M 9.01M

To track all earnings releases for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.