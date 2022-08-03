Recap: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $2.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-0.40
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.56
|-0.59
|-0.58
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|9.89M
|9.80M
|9.84M
|9.13M
|Revenue Actual
|9.29M
|11.54M
|9.06M
|9.01M
To track all earnings releases for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.