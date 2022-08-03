Yum Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Yum Brands YUM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Yum Brands missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $34.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yum Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.09
|1.08
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.02
|1.22
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|1.88B
|1.59B
|1.48B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.89B
|1.61B
|1.60B
