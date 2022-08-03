Caesarstone: Q2 Earnings Insights

Caesarstone CSTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caesarstone missed estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $16.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caesarstone's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.06 0.13 0.08 EPS Actual 0.14 0.01 0.20 0.21 Revenue Estimate 168.02M 158.23M 161.80M 145.64M Revenue Actual 170.44M 171.06M 163.34M 163.46M

