Caesarstone: Q2 Earnings Insights

Caesarstone CSTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Caesarstone missed estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $16.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caesarstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.06
|0.13
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.01
|0.20
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|168.02M
|158.23M
|161.80M
|145.64M
|Revenue Actual
|170.44M
|171.06M
|163.34M
|163.46M
