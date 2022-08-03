Recap: Charles River Q2 Earnings

Charles River CRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.74.
Revenue was up $58.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles River's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.71
|2.43
|2.58
|2.38
|EPS Actual
|2.75
|2.49
|2.70
|2.61
|Revenue Estimate
|910.10M
|888.27M
|903.20M
|880.65M
|Revenue Actual
|913.93M
|905.05M
|895.94M
|914.61M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Charles River management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $10.7 and $10.95 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Charles River visit their earnings calendar here.
