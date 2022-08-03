Amarin Corp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amarin Corp AMRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amarin Corp missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $60.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 13.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amarin Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 0.06 0.03 0.02 Revenue Estimate 128.37M 141.75M 161.96M 153.76M Revenue Actual 94.63M 144.49M 142.04M 154.49M

