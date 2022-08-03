Recap: Under Armour Q2 Earnings

Under Armour UAA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Under Armour missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 23.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.07
|0.15
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.31
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.47B
|1.48B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.53B
|1.55B
|1.35B
