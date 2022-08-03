Recap: Parsons Corp Q2 Earnings

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Parsons Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $129.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.53
|0.48
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.55
|0.44
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|886.89M
|944.48M
|959.00M
|984.97M
|Revenue Actual
|949.07M
|950.67M
|956.05M
|879.36M
To track all earnings releases for Parsons Corp visit their earnings calendar here.
