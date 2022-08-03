Recap: Parsons Corp Q2 Earnings

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Parsons Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $129.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.53 0.48 0.51 EPS Actual 0.40 0.55 0.44 0.32 Revenue Estimate 886.89M 944.48M 959.00M 984.97M Revenue Actual 949.07M 950.67M 956.05M 879.36M

To track all earnings releases for Parsons Corp visit their earnings calendar here.

