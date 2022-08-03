Recap: Alight Q2 Earnings

Alight ALIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alight reported in-line EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.44% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Alight visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.