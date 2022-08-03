BorgWarner: Q2 Earnings Insights

BorgWarner BWA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BorgWarner beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BorgWarner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.75
|0.72
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.06
|0.80
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|3.71B
|3.47B
|3.43B
|3.52B
|Revenue Actual
|3.87B
|3.65B
|3.42B
|3.76B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
BorgWarner management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.0 and $4.4 per share.
