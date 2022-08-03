Recap: eXp World Holdings Q2 Earnings

eXp World Holdings EXPI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eXp World Holdings missed estimated earnings by 68.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $415.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eXp World Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.11 0.09 EPS Actual 0.06 0.10 0.15 0.24 Revenue Estimate 942.56M 1.03B 999.06M 728.82M Revenue Actual 1.01B 1.08B 1.10B 999.89M

