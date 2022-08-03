Recap: LivaNova Q2 Earnings

LivaNova LIVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $10.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.52
|0.44
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.57
|0.68
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|231.57M
|267.20M
|245.27M
|246.17M
|Revenue Actual
|240.20M
|270.10M
|253.20M
|264.50M
To track all earnings releases for LivaNova visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews