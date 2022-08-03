Recap: LivaNova Q2 Earnings

LivaNova LIVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $10.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.52 0.44 0.33 EPS Actual 0.48 0.57 0.68 0.52 Revenue Estimate 231.57M 267.20M 245.27M 246.17M Revenue Actual 240.20M 270.10M 253.20M 264.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.