Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steris's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.97 1.82 1.51 EPS Actual 2.04 2.12 1.99 1.76 Revenue Estimate 1.19B 1.20B 1.15B 881.72M Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.21B 1.20B 968.42M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Steris management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $8.4 and $8.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Steris visit their earnings calendar here.

