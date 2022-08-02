Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings

Sprout Social SPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sprout Social's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.08 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.03 0 Revenue Estimate 56.23M 51.28M 47.36M 42.88M Revenue Actual 57.43M 53.27M 49.09M 44.69M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.08 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.03 0 Revenue Estimate 56.23M 51.28M 47.36M 42.88M Revenue Actual 57.43M 53.27M 49.09M 44.69M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sprout Social management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.11 and $-0.1 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Sprout Social visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.