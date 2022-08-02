Expeditors International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Expeditors International EXPD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Expeditors International beat estimated earnings by 6.07%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $2.14.
Revenue was up $994.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 7.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Expeditors International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.74
|2.08
|1.77
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|2.66
|2.09
|1.84
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21B
|4.43B
|3.70B
|3.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.66B
|5.40B
|4.32B
|3.61B
