Recap: SSR Mining Q2 Earnings

SSR Mining SSRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SSR Mining beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $57.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SSR Mining's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.46 0.35 EPS Actual 0.30 0.44 0.40 0.46 Revenue Estimate 309.00M 382.00M 343.50M 100.34M Revenue Actual 355.45M 407.92M 322.85M 376.95M

