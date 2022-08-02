Recap: SSR Mining Q2 Earnings

SSR Mining SSRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SSR Mining beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was down $57.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SSR Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.46
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.44
|0.40
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|309.00M
|382.00M
|343.50M
|100.34M
|Revenue Actual
|355.45M
|407.92M
|322.85M
|376.95M
To track all earnings releases for SSR Mining visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews