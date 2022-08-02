Textainer Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.42.

Revenue was up $15.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Textainer Gr Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.39 1.22 1.19 EPS Actual 1.48 1.46 1.52 1.48 Revenue Estimate 200.10M 200.03M 191.61M 186.63M Revenue Actual 198.72M 198.22M 195.83M 187.43M

To track all earnings releases for Textainer Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.