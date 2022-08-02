Textainer Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $15.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Textainer Gr Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.39
|1.22
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|1.46
|1.52
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|200.10M
|200.03M
|191.61M
|186.63M
|Revenue Actual
|198.72M
|198.22M
|195.83M
|187.43M
To track all earnings releases for Textainer Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
