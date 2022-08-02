IPG Photonics: Q2 Earnings Insights

IPG Photonics IPGP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IPG Photonics missed estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $5.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IPG Photonics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.19 1.27 1.40 EPS Actual 1.31 1.21 1.40 1.29 Revenue Estimate 334.79M 353.41M 368.26M 376.94M Revenue Actual 369.98M 364.47M 379.15M 371.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.