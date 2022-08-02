IPG Photonics: Q2 Earnings Insights

IPG Photonics IPGP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IPG Photonics missed estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $5.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IPG Photonics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|1.19
|1.27
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.21
|1.40
|1.29
|Revenue Estimate
|334.79M
|353.41M
|368.26M
|376.94M
|Revenue Actual
|369.98M
|364.47M
|379.15M
|371.66M
