Recap: Neuronetics Q2 Earnings

Neuronetics STIM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neuronetics beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $2.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.32
|-0.30
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|13.46M
|14.43M
|14.10M
|14.72M
|Revenue Actual
|14.18M
|15.02M
|13.80M
|14.20M
