Recap: Neuronetics Q2 Earnings

Neuronetics STIM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neuronetics beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $2.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.32 -0.30 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.29 -0.31 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 13.46M 14.43M 14.10M 14.72M Revenue Actual 14.18M 15.02M 13.80M 14.20M

To track all earnings releases for Neuronetics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.