Recap: WEC Energy Q2 Earnings

WEC Energy Gr WEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
WEC Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 7.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $451.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WEC Energy Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.66
|0.68
|0.79
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.79
|0.71
|0.92
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|2.73B
|1.72B
|1.68B
|1.61B
|Revenue Actual
|2.91B
|2.20B
|1.75B
|1.68B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WEC Energy Gr management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.36 and $4.4 per share.
