Recap: Harsco Q2 Earnings

Earnings
Harsco missed estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was down $88.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harsco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|0.25
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.22
|0.20
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|447.13M
|446.18M
|578.73M
|556.37M
|Revenue Actual
|452.80M
|462.07M
|544.30M
|569.82M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Harsco management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $0.0 per share.
