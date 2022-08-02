Recap: Harsco Q2 Earnings

Harsco HSC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harsco missed estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was down $88.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harsco's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual -0.01 0.22 0.20 0.28 Revenue Estimate 447.13M 446.18M 578.73M 556.37M Revenue Actual 452.80M 462.07M 544.30M 569.82M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Harsco management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $0.0 per share.

