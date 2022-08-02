Recap: IDEXX Laboratories Q2 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IDEXX Laboratories missed estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was up $34.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IDEXX Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.26
|1.71
|1.91
|2.04
|EPS Actual
|2.27
|1.89
|2.03
|2.34
|Revenue Estimate
|839.72M
|784.43M
|798.16M
|782.99M
|Revenue Actual
|836.55M
|801.09M
|810.42M
|826.14M
To track all earnings releases for IDEXX Laboratories visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.