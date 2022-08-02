Recap: IDEXX Laboratories Q2 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories missed estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $34.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEXX Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.26 1.71 1.91 2.04 EPS Actual 2.27 1.89 2.03 2.34 Revenue Estimate 839.72M 784.43M 798.16M 782.99M Revenue Actual 836.55M 801.09M 810.42M 826.14M

