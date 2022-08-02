S&P Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

S&P Global SPGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&P Global missed estimated earnings by 4.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.95.
Revenue was up $887.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&P Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.98
|3.13
|3.15
|3.24
|EPS Actual
|2.89
|3.15
|3.54
|3.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.90B
|2.05B
|1.98B
|1.99B
|Revenue Actual
|2.39B
|2.09B
|2.09B
|2.11B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
S&P Global management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.35 and $11.55 per share.
