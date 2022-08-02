Esperion Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was down $21.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.04
|-2.27
|-2.79
|-1.84
|EPS Actual
|-0.93
|-1.77
|-2.62
|-1.67
|Revenue Estimate
|15.39M
|14.47M
|12.85M
|42.27M
|Revenue Actual
|18.84M
|15.40M
|14.41M
|40.66M
