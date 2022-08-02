AMETEK: Q2 Earnings Insights

AMETEK AME reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.29.
Revenue was up $129.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMETEK's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.30
|1.18
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.37
|1.26
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.46B
|1.47B
|1.41B
|1.33B
|Revenue Actual
|1.46B
|1.50B
|1.44B
|1.39B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AMETEK management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.46 and $5.54 per share.
