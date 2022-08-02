Xylem: Q2 Earnings Insights

Xylem XYL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xylem beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xylem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.61
|0.59
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.63
|0.63
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.31B
|1.29B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.32B
|1.26B
|1.35B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Xylem management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.7 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Xylem visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.