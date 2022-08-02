MPLX: Q2 Earnings Insights

MPLX MPLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:10 AM.
Earnings
MPLX beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $545.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MPLX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.75
|0.71
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.78
|0.74
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|2.44B
|2.47B
|2.37B
|2.26B
|Revenue Actual
|2.61B
|2.73B
|2.56B
|2.40B
