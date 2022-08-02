Recap: CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy CNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CenterPoint Energy beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $202.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.30
|0.28
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.36
|0.33
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|2.57B
|2.06B
|1.66B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|2.76B
|2.31B
|1.75B
|1.74B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CenterPoint Energy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.37 and $1.39 per share.
To track all earnings releases for CenterPoint Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.