Lear: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lear LEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lear beat estimated earnings by 20.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.10
|0.71
|2.68
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.22
|0.53
|2.45
|Revenue Estimate
|5.04B
|4.72B
|4.37B
|4.91B
|Revenue Actual
|5.21B
|4.88B
|4.27B
|4.76B
