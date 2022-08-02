Myers Indus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Myers Indus MYE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $45.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.21
|0.26
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.23
|0.23
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|203.96M
|189.03M
|197.03M
|158.37M
|Revenue Actual
|225.49M
|199.58M
|200.06M
|187.37M
To track all earnings releases for Myers Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews