Myers Indus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Myers Indus MYE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $45.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.21 0.26 0.27 EPS Actual 0.50 0.23 0.23 0.29 Revenue Estimate 203.96M 189.03M 197.03M 158.37M Revenue Actual 225.49M 199.58M 200.06M 187.37M

To track all earnings releases for Myers Indus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.